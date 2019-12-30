|
|
Colleen J. Gill, 95, of Port Clinton, Ohio, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, Ohio. She was born in Port Clinton on October 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Austin & Clara (Jensen) Clark.
Colleen was a 1942 graduate of Port Clinton High School and joined the U.S. Navy WAVES with whom she served during World War II in Washington, DC. Following the war, she joined the U.S. Naval Reserves, serving until 1953. On October 9, 1949, she married Elbert L. Gill, and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2004 after nearly 55 years of marriage. Colleen worked at the former Erie Ordinance Depot for 15 years, and then worked with her husband at Gill Electric for 35 years. Colleen was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, and a former member of St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, for 72 years, where she taught 5th grade Sunday School for several years.
Active in the community, Colleen was a member of the Port Clinton Yacht Club, and the Elks Ladies. She also was a member of the former Moose Lodge, the Business & Professional Women's Club, and N.A.R.F.E. A long time member of the Ottawa County Democratic Club, Colleen was also active at American Legion Post #113 in Port Clinton.
Surviving are her children, Jan M. (Michael) Woods, Port Clinton, and Terrance M. Gill, Huron, Ohio; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda Vanness) Woods, and Michael K. Woods; and great-granddaughter, Morgan Woods. She was preceded in by brothers, George and Ronald Clark.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St., Port Clinton. In lieu of flowers, those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider Peace Lutheran Church or the Ohio Veterans Home. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019