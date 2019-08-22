Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Nation of Christ Church
109 E. Perry St.
Port Clinton, OH
Resources
Coneda Smallwood


1934 - 2019
Coneda Smallwood Obituary
Coneda Smallwood

Port Clinton - Coneda Smallwood, 84, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. She was born Dec. 31, 1934 in Harlan, KY the daughter of Essie and Lucy (Poore) Robinson. She married John Smallwood and he preceded her in death. Mrs. Smallwood was a homemaker. She was a member of Nation of Christ Church, Port Clinton, OH.

Surviving are her daughters: Jahmel (Randy) Robinson of Port Clinton, Linda Wright of Port Clinton; son: Albert Charles (Sheri Hilvers) Smallwood of Findlay; grandchildren: Coneda Baker of Port Clinton, Chelse Robinson of Columbus, Breanna Robinson of Columbus, Kreseana Smallwood of Findlay, Heath Smallwood of Carey; great-grandchildren: Camiah Baker, Camille Baker, Corrine Baker, Davonie Smallwood and her beloved nephew Donnie Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter: Alisha Duncan and her brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Nation of Christ Church, 109 E. Perry St. Port Clinton, OH. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger on Aug. 22, 2019
Remember
