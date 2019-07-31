Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Creta "Sue" Harrison


1942 - 2019
Creta "Sue" Harrison Obituary
Creta "Sue" Harrison

Oak Harbor - Creta "Sue" Harrison, 77 of Oak Harbor, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 29, 1942 in Elyria, OH to the late Melvin O. and Helen I. (Auble) Markel. On June 9, 1962 she married Emanuel Harrison and he survives. Sue was a cook for 15 years at the Riverview Nursing Home in Oak Harbor. She was a member of the Oak Harbor United Methodist Church, Oak Harbor and enjoyed crocheting and bowling.

Survivors include her husband Emanuel of Oak Harbor; sons Kenneth L. (Denise) Harrison of Sullivan, OH and Patrick H. (Wendy) Harrison of Fremont, OH; daughter Tina L. (Michael) McVicker of Fremont, OH; 13 grandchildren; 3 great- grandchildren; brother Don L. (Judy) Markel of Oak Harbor and special friend of the family Heather Casey. She was also preceded in death by a brother Melvin "Bruce" Markel and sister Barbara Perkins.

Funeral Services will begin at noon on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel with visitation from 10am until noon Thursday. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, OH. Memorial Contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice or a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on July 31, 2019
