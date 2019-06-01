Cynthia K. Rollheiser



Graytown - Cynthia K. Rollheiser, 70 of Graytown, OH died peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 5, 1949 in Toledo, OH to the late Willard and Betty (Reif) Millinger. She was a 1967 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. On March 20, 1970 she married James D. Rollheiser and he survives. Cindy was a homemaker and loved to sew. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor.



Survivors include her husband of 49 years James; children: Jackie (Forrest) Swope, Jamey (Mandie) Rollheiser, all of Graytown, OH; grandchildren: Abigail Swope and Adam (Kassandra) Swope; brother Bob (Janet) Millinger, and sister Shelia (Joe) Rollheiser also, both of Graytown, OH.



Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11am Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ with the Rev. David A. Voll officiating. Burial will be in Elliston Cemetery, Benton Township. The family would like to thank Stein Hospice for all of their continuing care they provided to Cynthia during her time here. Memorial Contributions may be made to Stein Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.