Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
The Catawba Community Hall
Port Clinton - Cynthia Kay (Floro, Mercurio) Skodak age 66, of Port Clinton, passed away in the loving presence of family on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Stein Hospice. She was born August 12, 1952. She is survived by her husband, Tim Skodak and her children, Holley (Floro) Milanov, Jerry Floro, Ann Floro, her 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 5 step-children, and 10 step-grandchildren.

Cynthia was born in Toledo, OH to William and Donna (Poling) Mercurio and was the fourth of 11 Mercurio children.

Cynthia was always remembered by her beautiful smile and her contagious laugh. She began working at the family businesses as a child and was the head chef at Mercurio's Restaurant for many years. Cynthia devoted her life to her family and friends, and after leaving the restaurant business she devoted the rest of her working years caring for the physically and mentally disabled. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, William and George.

Cynthia did not want her death to be mourned, but instead to have her life celebrated! Her "Celebration of Life" is 12:30 pm., August 10, 2019 at The Catawba Community Hall.
Published in the News Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
