Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
Port Clinton - Dale William Allen, 68, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on April 23, 1951 in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of the late Lester and Helen Christiansen.

He worked at Standard Products as a laborer until his retirement.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sarah M. Allen, Lester B. Allen, Dale J. Allen and Helen L. Allen; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and companion, Clarise Marie Lane. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 am until Funeral Services at 11 am. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Port Clinton.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald on May 16, 2019
