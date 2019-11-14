|
|
Damian Gage Henning
Norwalk - Damian Gage Henning, 17 years old of Norwalk, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2019. He was born on September 21, 2002 in Oregon, Ohio and has lived in the Wakeman area most of his life. He was a student at Western Reserve High School and was a lifeguard at Kalahari in Sandusky, Ohio.
He is survived by his mother Bonnie (Hancock) Jackson, step father Larry Jackson, both of Norwalk, his siblings, Mikaylah M. Buckley, Audree J. Jackson, Graycee M. Jackson, and Joseph Henning-Briggs, maternal grandmother Sandra (Daniel) Fillmore, maternal grandfather Michael (Bonnie) Hancock, paternal grandmother Beth (Mark) Carnes, step grandfather Bill Jackson, numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Dustin A. Henning.
Damian was a dedicated, hardworking, Honor Roll student. He varsity lettered in cross country and track. He loved Cedar Point, pizza, gaming, playing the keyboard, and his "pink milk". He was proud of his car and it's sound system. He loved his sisters and helped in taking amazing care of them. He was the big brother. He loved his friends dearly and would do anything for them...except wear jeans.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman, where services will be held on Monday 11:00 am. Chaplain Mel Sayler will be officiating.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019