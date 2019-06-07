Daniel C. Mulligan



Port Clinton - Daniel C. Mulligan, 77, of Port Clinton, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born June 5, 1941 in Port Clinton, the son of Norman R. and Margaret M. (Hopfinger) Mulligan. He married Judy Benko on April 29, 1967. Dan graduated from Tri-State College in Angola, IN with a BS Degree in Accounting. Dan was a bookkeeper at his family owned business, A. T. Emmett, Inc. for forty years. He was a life long member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish serving, in the Memorial Choir. He also belonged to the St. Boniface Friday morning prayer group. He was a Bay Township trustee for 16 years, and a member of Bay Township Fire Department for 40 years, serving as Fire Chief for seven years. He was a member of IBEW for 52 years, Port Clinton Elks Lodge and the Ohio Farm Bureau. Dan enjoyed a variety of activities. Some of his favorites were: farming, camping, fishing, hunting, traveling and playing cards with his family and friends. Most recently, he participated in study trials at the Arthur G. James Cancer Research Center.



Dan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; son: Bryan Mulligan of Columbus; brother Norman "Gary" Mulligan of Michigan and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Patrick and James "Tim" Mulligan.



Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Bay Township Fire Department services will be held in the funeral home Tuesday evening at 7:30pm. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Immaculate Conception School, 109 W. Fourth St. Port Clinton, OH 43452, Bay Township Fire & Rescue, 4471 W. Fremont Rd. Port Clinton, OH or Stein Hospice 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.