Darlene Thayer Claus
Catawba Island - Darlene Thayer Claus, 76, of Catawba Island, OH passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Anchor Lodge, Lorain, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 20, 1943 in Clyde, OH the daughter of Glenn and Helen (Rymers) Thayer. Darlene was employed at Cedar Lane RV Park on Catawba and thoroughly enjoyed working for her wonderful employers, Will and Sarah Moore, who were like family to her.
Darlene had many hobbies and could often be found working in her yard, mowing the grass for everyone in the neighborhood or spending time with grandchildren, family and friends. She loved spending time on the islands, being on the water, beach walking and the outdoors. Darlene was an avid fisher "woman" and had the best perch fish fry gatherings! She was a gentle soul with a giant, generous heart. She will be sorely missed by many.
Surviving are her children: Jennifer (Brian) Fiorletta of Sandusky, Maria Claus of Port Clinton, Peter Michael Claus of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Katelyn Konoff of Tennessee, Kaleb Konoff of New Mexico, Paul Konoff of Arkansas, Jordan and Lauren Fiorletta of Sandusky, Mikayla, Andrew and Marissa Claus of Oak Harbor; special nieces: Michelle (Terry) (Thayer) Foster of South Carolina, Valerie Thayer of Port Clinton; nephew: Mark Thayer of Clyde; sister-in-law: Dolly Thayer of Port Clinton; longtime special friend: Cara Wicks of Marblehead; former husband Peter Claus of Sylvania, OH and many dear cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers Dennis Thayer and Norman Thayer.
Private services for the immediate family will be held at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, OH. Public Funeral/Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Those wishing to extend their sympathies may give a donation to Breast Cancer Association or give online condolences at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020