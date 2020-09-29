David M. "Papa" Ontko, 71, of Oak Harbor, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. He was born on November 24, 1948 in Port Clinton, OH to Michael and Beatrice (Ambrose) Ontko. On March 8, 1973 in Blackberry Corners, OH he married Beverly Witt, and she preceded him in death on December 21, 2018. David served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from August of 1969-September 1970. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Army Commendation Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation. He worked as a carpenter and owned and operated his own business, Portage Construction. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor. David was a hunter, trapper, and a commercial fisherman. He also enjoyed gardening and genealogy, but he most enjoyed being "Papa" to his grandchildren.
David is survived by his children, Michael (Traci) Ontko, Steven (Kimberly Dawn Costello) Ontko, Tina (Jarrett) Marinis and Sara (Daniel) Toris, grandchildren, William Ontko, Jessica (Jesse) Fox, Cheyenne Ontko, Darian (Adam) Smercina, Brianna Marinis, Annabelle Toris, Penelope Toris, Adaline Toris and Daniel Toris III, step-grandchildren, James McCune and Reid Crow, five great grandchildren, siblings, Richard "Rick" Ontko and Rebecca "Becky" (Bruce) Scherf, and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a step- great granddaughter.
Visitation for David will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. There will be a Parish Wake service held at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Per the state mandate, facial coverings are required and social distancing is appreciated. Funeral Mass for David will be celebrated by Father Tim Ferris 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor where the body will lie in repose one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow in Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor with military graveside services. Memorial contributions in memory of David may be given to the Vietnam Memorial Fund or the Black Horse Regiment. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff and administration at Riverview Healthcare Campus for all their care and support, especially Station 2 and also Nancy, Devin and Ben.
** Due to a severe allergy in the family, we are requesting no lilies in any floral arrangements, please.