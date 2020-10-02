David Mahler
Freemont - David J. Mahler, 43, of Fremont, OH passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky. He was born November 18, 1976 in Sandusky, the son of Walter D. and Linda (Erton) Mahler. David is a 1995 graduate of Danbury High School. He graduated from the University of Toledo ComTech and was a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker by trade. He received his Associate Degree in Applied Science from Terre State Community College and became a Process Engineer at Century Die Co. in Fremont where he worked for the past 23 years. He married Angela Berger on October 16, 1999. He was a member of Grace Community Church, Fremont and S.C.R.A.P. David passionately loved his family and always had a positive attitude. A strong man, he fought cancer hard and steadfast. Simple things mattered the most to David and he was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Even though he was always fashionably late, "Pork" was a perfectionist who enjoyed sharing his knowledge and skills with anyone who needed it. He loved the outdoors, camping, bon fires and his big dogs.
Surviving are his wife: Angela; children: Logan Mahler, Alexis Mahler; parents: Wally and Linda Mahler of Marblehead; brother: Matthew (Sarah) Mahler of Saline, MI; sister: Lesley Mahler of Newark, OH; nephews and nieces: Blake Mahler, Kamdyn Mahler, Chad Berger; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Louis and Phyllis Berger of Green Springs; sister-in-law: Dena Berger of Quincy, MI and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Margaret Erton, Joseph and Gladys Mahler and brother-in-law: Robert Berger.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky and the kind and caring nurses at Firelands Hospital for their unbelievable care!
Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Rd. Fremont, OH where funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with visitation in the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, 541 Church Rd. Marblehead, OH at 2:00 pm Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be given to Rhabdomyosarcoma Cancer Research.
