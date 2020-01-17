|
|
David R. Golden
Sandusky - David R. Golden, 72, of Sandusky passed away peacefully, embraced within the arms of his family, Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky following a brief illness.
Friends may call from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky and from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday January 21, 2020 in Grace Episcopal Church, 315 Wayne Street, Sandusky. Burial will be in Venice Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020