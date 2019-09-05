|
|
David W. Crawford
Port Clinton - David W. Crawford, 72, of Port Clinton passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home. He was born May 24, 1947 in Port Clinton, the son of Elwood W. and Dorothy A. (Edwards) Crawford. He married Patricia Whiting on August 10, 1968 and she preceded him in death on May 24, 1974. He later married Bonnie Ringeisen on June 13, 1979 and she survives. Mr. Crawford worked in construction and enjoyed working on cars. After retirement he drove the water truck for McRitchie Water Hauling.
Surviving are his wife: Bonnie; children: Laurie Lipp of Port Clinton, Shawn (Missy) Crawford of Tenn., Dava (Bruce) Neff of Port Clinton, Jamie (Dana) Crawford of Port Clinton, Amie Crawford of Port Clinton; fourteen grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; siblings: Bill (Katie) Crawford of Port Clinton, Susan Sarnes of Rocky Ridge, Sharon (Herb) Mullens of Port Clinton, Jean Crawford of Fremont, Mike Crawford of Lakeside-Marblehead, Ron (Billie Jo) Crawford of Port Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson: Avion Norris; sisters: Judy Smith, Mary Roe; brothers: Larry Crawford, Bob Herr, Dick Herr and Jim Herr.
There will be a celebration of David's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 5, 2019