Deborah J. Hendrix
Winchester, IN - Deborah J. Hendrix, 66, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born April 8, 1952 to Maurice "Skeeter" and Imogene (Phillippi) Chevalier.
Deborah attended Sycamore High School. She was a truck driver. She enjoyed watching Forged in Fire.
Deborah is survived by her children, Tonia Walker, Brian Stahl, Karrie Green, Kellie Crews, and Kenny Stahl.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no services.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the News Herald on Mar. 21, 2019