Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah J. Hendrix


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah J. Hendrix Obituary
Deborah J. Hendrix

Winchester, IN - Deborah J. Hendrix, 66, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born April 8, 1952 to Maurice "Skeeter" and Imogene (Phillippi) Chevalier.

Deborah attended Sycamore High School. She was a truck driver. She enjoyed watching Forged in Fire.

Deborah is survived by her children, Tonia Walker, Brian Stahl, Karrie Green, Kellie Crews, and Kenny Stahl.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the News Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now