DeeWayne C. BrindleyOak Harbor - DeeWayne C. Brindley, 78, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home. He was born in Salem Township on January 7, 1942, a son of the late Clifford C. & Angela E. (Deal) Brindley.DeeWayne was an electronics technician having worked for Toledo Scales, Owen-Illinois, Alpha Tube, and retiring from Ares, Inc. A U.S. Navy veteran, DeeWayne was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Salem Township, where he was a former member of the church council and the church dart ball team. He was also a former member of Augsburg Lutheran Church, Toledo, where he was a youth leader and taught Sunday School. DeeWayne was known by the children of both churches for handing out Buckeyes and marbles.He loved all sports and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians, The Ohio State Buckeyes, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy. He was a ranger at the Oak Harbor Golf club, and also enjoyed bowling. Over the years, he coached football, basketball, softball, and baseball.DeeWayne especially loved his family and was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He greatly enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren fishing and spending time with them.On August 6, 1962, DeeWayne married the former Nola J. Witt, and she survives. Also, surviving are their children, Dean Brindley, Douglas (Sheri) Brindley, and Daniel (Laura) Brindley, all of Toledo, and Dana Pawlowicz, of Cincinnati; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sandra Sorkan and Marcia Biers. He was preceded in death by his brother, Butch Brindley.The family will receive friends from 3-7 PM Tuesday at Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are respectfully requested. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Cheryl Wessel officiating. Public graveside services will be held at noon on Wednesday at Roose Cemetery, SalemTownship. Military graveside rites will be conducted by members of American Legion Post #114 and V.F.W. Post #8732, of Oak Harbor. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9789 W. Oak Harbor SE Rd., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit