Denise Sue Bohrow
FREMONT - Denise Sue Buhrow, 75, of Fremont, OH went to be with the Lord after a very brief illness, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born October 4, 1944 in Gary, IN, the daughter of Clifford "Cricket" and Bernice (McDaniel) Broadway.
Denise married David Buhrow and he survives. She worked at numerous places over the years but retired from Crescent Mfg. Her flower gardens and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her passion. She was loved by all and will truly be missed. God Bless her.
Denise is survived by her loving husband, David Buhrow, Fremont, OH; children, Suzy (Dale Gillian) Allen, Robert Allen, Sr.; stepchildren, Douglas Buhrow and Claudia Blau; brother, Dale Broadway; niece Gale (Tommy) Gilbertson; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joan, Carol and Johnny; brother, Jerry Broadway.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Greater St. James Church, 629 Sixth St, Fremont, OH, Pastor Todd Chance officiating.
Memorials can be made to Greater St. James Church or to the family.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019