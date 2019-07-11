Dennis A. Peto



Port Clinton - Dennis A. Peto, 64, died July 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 21, 1954 in Port Clinton, OH the son of William and Mary (Mayer) Peto. Dennis graduated from Port Clinton High School and worked at Celotex in Port Clinton and Vinyl Co. in Sandusky. Previously he was a policeman with the Port Clinton Police Department, a member of the Walleye Drop Committee and a poll worker for the Board of Elections. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, OH. Dennis loved to travel to Amish auctions and purchase flowers and baked goods to give to his church and friends. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes Fan.



Surviving are his sister: Katherine Peto; sister-in-law: Shelby Peto and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: William P. Peto; sister: Nancy Peto Rigoni and brother-in-law: Robert Brightman Rigoni, Sr.



Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams St. Port Clinton, OH. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to St. John Lutheran Church or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Published in the News Herald on July 11, 2019