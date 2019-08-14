|
|
Dennis J. Engler
Jackson Township - Dennis J. Engler, 77, of Jackson Township, passed away on August 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 24, 1941 in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Florence (Luebcke) Engler.
He married the love of his life, LaDonna Schanke on August 9, 1964 and they would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this month.
Dennis devoted his life to his ministry and serving God. He became an ordained minister in 1967 after receiving his master's degree in divinity from Trinity Seminary School in Columbus. He was a minster of the ELCA for 39 years before retiring.
After his retirement, Dennis still did ministry work as an interim pastor at five area churches which he was still actively doing up until his passing.
He was also the chaplain for the Jackson Polar Bears and Canton South football teams as well as the chaplain at Massillon Community Hospital.
When Dennis wasn't serving his community, you could find him on the golf course which he thoroughly enjoyed doing.
He will be deeply missed by his wife LaDonna; his daughter Mindy Engler; brothers Gary (Joann) Engler and Lou (Laura) Engler; and three nephews and one niece.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, August 18th at 4 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44718. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the time the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dennis' name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 930 N 12th St, Sebring, OH 44672.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 14, 2019