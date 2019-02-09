Dennis Michael Kennedy



Lakeside, Ohio - Dennis Michael Kennedy, 67, of Lakeside, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 26, 1951 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of Donald and Treva (Kenyon) Kennedy.



Dennis graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA and worked in the retail industry in the Columbus, Ohio area. Dennis has lived in the Lakeside, OH for many years where he dedicated his life to his three children whom he loved very much. Since retirement, one of his favorite activities was volunteering at the Camp Runinmuck clubhouse where he became a good friend to so many of the staff and members.



Survivors include his son, Lucas Kennedy, Port Clinton, Ohio; daughters, Lillian Kennedy, Denver, Colorado, and Allison Kennedy, Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Patrick Kennedy, London, Ohio, John (Susan) Kennedy, Deep River, Connecticut, James (Nancie) Kennedy, Lancaster, Ohio; sister, Susan MacDonald, Springdale, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Dennis and his children attended the Chapel of the Lake, 145 South Bridge Road, Lakeside Ohio where a memorial service officiated by Pastor Brad Hall will be held for friends and family on February 16th at 2 PM.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com



The Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Published in the News Herald on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary