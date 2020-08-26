1/1
Diana M. Blevins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana M. Blevins

Marblehead - Diana M. Blevins, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family August 25, 2020 at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1949 in Port Clinton, OH the daughter of Emery and Dorothy (Mosley) Whiting. She married Rodney Blevins on November 25, 1968 and he survives. Diana previously worked in the jewelry department at Walmart. Diana loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Surviving are her husband: Rodney; daughters: Charlotte (Michael) Kalinoski of Marblehead, Cathy (Francisco Cordova, Jr.) Wuersig of Lorain, Christina (Matthew) Eschenauer of Vermillion, Cara (Douglas Fleckner) Blevins of Fremont; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Judy (Larry) Williams of Clyde, Lela (Al) Tettau of Oak Harbor, Janet Nason of Sandsuky; brothers: Michael (Cindy) Whiting of Marblehead, Steven Whiting of Columbus, Joseph Whiting of Clyde. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date at Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved