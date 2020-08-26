Diana M. Blevins
Marblehead - Diana M. Blevins, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family August 25, 2020 at her home. She was born Feb. 17, 1949 in Port Clinton, OH the daughter of Emery and Dorothy (Mosley) Whiting. She married Rodney Blevins on November 25, 1968 and he survives. Diana previously worked in the jewelry department at Walmart. Diana loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Surviving are her husband: Rodney; daughters: Charlotte (Michael) Kalinoski of Marblehead, Cathy (Francisco Cordova, Jr.) Wuersig of Lorain, Christina (Matthew) Eschenauer of Vermillion, Cara (Douglas Fleckner) Blevins of Fremont; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Judy (Larry) Williams of Clyde, Lela (Al) Tettau of Oak Harbor, Janet Nason of Sandsuky; brothers: Michael (Cindy) Whiting of Marblehead, Steven Whiting of Columbus, Joseph Whiting of Clyde. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date at Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
