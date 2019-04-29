Diane M. Dubbert



Port Clinton - Diane M. Dubbert, 74, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born July 5, 1944 in Fremont, Ohio the daughter of Erwin and Alvina (Gurtzweiller) Knott. She married Fred Dubbert on July 26, 1979 and he survives. Mrs. Dubbert worked at Eckrich in Fremont and then American Crayon in Sandusky.



Surviving are her husband: Fred; sons: Thomas (Christine) Dubbert of Oak Harbor, Rob (Trish) Pierce of Kansas City, MO; daughter: Brenda (Rick) Smith of Xenia, OH; ten grandchildren; sister: LaVonne Knott of Tiffin and brother: Craig Knott of Green Springs, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Marlene Goehring, Dellarose Zilles; brother: Gary Knott and infant brother Gerald Knott.



Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Port Clinton Veterans of Foreign Wars. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com Published in the News Herald on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary