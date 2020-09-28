1/
Dickie Lee Joseph
Dickie Lee Joseph

Rocky Ridge - Dickie Lee Joseph, 66 of Rocky Ridge, OH died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH. He was born September 28, 1953 to Robert L. and Allene G. (Sparks) Joseph. He was a 1973 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. Dickie was a cook for the Kozy Corner Restaurant in Oak Harbor and was an avid Ohio State Fan.

Survivors include his father Robert L. Joseph of Rocky Ridge, OH; brothers: Robert E. Joseph of Rocky Ridge, Raymond D. (Belinda) Joseph of Graytown, OH; sister Vivian Henderson of Port Clinton, OH; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Allene Joseph.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, please respect the mandates on the use of social distancing and face coverings for all services. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
