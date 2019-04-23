Dionicia G. Alvarez, 83, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. She was born on October 9, 1935 in Hacienda Larraldena, Mexico, the daughter of the late Jose and Paula (Ramirez) Garza. She married Juan Alvarez in Alamo, Texas on September 2, 1956 and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1999.



Dionicia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton. She was a homemaker and loved to cook for her family and visitors. She also enjoyed working in her yard, Most importantly, she was devoted to her family and loved them unconditionally.



Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Catarino "Cat" (Dana) Alvarez, Eduardo Alvarez, Fransisco (Laurie) Alvarez, Lydia (Tim) Whitt, Elda Alvarez, and Juan (Chris Byrd) Alvarez; Grandchildren: Eddie (Krystle) Fick, Benjamin (Hannah) Alvarez, Arthur Fick, Anastacia (Kenisha Stewart) Alvarez, Anya Alvarez, Alicia (Antonio) Ramsey, Raeanne Alvarez, Keely Alvarez, Amanda Alvarez, Emily Alvarez, and Alaina Berry; Ten Great-Grandchildren; Brothers: Reyes (Alicia) Garza, and Ramon Garza; Sisters: Juana Castillo, Mary (Robert) Nevarez, Santos Rodriguez, and Nena Lemeus; and Sister-in-law, Brenda Garza. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Brothers, Zaragoza Garza and Pablo Garza; Sister, Eva Moreno, and her Brother-in-laws, Roy Castillo and Efrian Moreno.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton. Family prayers will begin at 9:30 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the funeral home, followed by the Funeral Mass at



10 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton, celebrated by Father John Missler. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.



Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to the Port Clinton Friends of the Cemetery, 912 Lee Avenue, Port Clinton.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com Published in the News Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary