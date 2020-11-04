Dolores Ann Buhrow
Oak Harbor, OH - Dolores Ann Buhrow, 90 of Oak Harbor, OH died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Fremont, OH. She was born September 19, 1930 in Toledo, OH to the late Miles and Ethel (Place) Kline, Sr. On November 13, 1948 she married William "Whitey" Buhrow who preceded her in death in March of 1990 and was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, OH. Dolores always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She loved doing something to help others who needed it, from babysitting to painting and everything in between. When she was younger she enjoyed bowling, and would never turn down a card game, especially euchre.
Survivors include her children Rebecca (Raymond) Schimmoeller of Oak Harbor, Mark (Jill) Buhrow of Maumee, OH; grandchildren: Jennifer (Eric) Henderson, Jay Thompson, Rachel Menchaca, Ryan Schimmoeller, Stephanie (Tony) Vitro, Jessica (Tom) Ritter, Melissa (Jack) McEwan; great- grandchildren: Kaizya, Alianna, and Kyan Menchaca, Addison Thompson, Alayna and Eric Henderson, Tommy and Elaina Vitro, and Evelyn and Olivia McEwan. She was also preceded in death by her son Dennis Buhrow; brothers Miles Kline Jr and Neal Kline; and sisters: Virginia Morrow, Donna Thompson, and Sharron Zoll.
All services will be handled privately by the family with burial to be in Elliston Cemetery. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be given to: Southern Care Hospice Services, Alzheimer's Association
, or a charity of the donor's choice
