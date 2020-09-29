1/1
Dolores J. Apling
Dolores J. Apling

Oak Harbor - Dolores J. Apling, 94, of Oak Harbor, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 8, 1926 in Limestone, OH to Ollie and Pearl (Perry) Kern. On September 13, 1946 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, she married Albert H. Apling and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2009. Dolores worked as a homemaker. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor. Dolores enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Diann Apling and Lisa (William "Bill") Rauch, sons, Gary (Linda) Apling, David (Tammy) Apling, and Jeffrey ("Sue") Apling, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and one expected soon, brother, Donald (Violet) Kern and sister, Ethel Kern. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Private services will be conducted and burial will take place in Locust Point Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Dolores may be given to the Carroll Township E.M.S. or Promedica Hospice. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.




Published in News Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
