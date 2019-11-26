|
|
Don R. DuPrae
Oak Harbor - Don R. DuPrae, 76, of Oak Harbor passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 13, 1943 in Kingsport, TN to Enoch and Dorothy (Scalf) Depew. On December 25, 1964 in Rocky Ridge, OH he married Elaine Faye Schlipf, and she preceded him in death on July 5, 2004. Don worked as a glass inspector for Guardian Glass in Millbury, OH for 17 years and then as a press operator for Crescent Manufacturing in Fremont, OH for 22 years before retiring in 2004. He enjoyed fishing in his younger years, collecting and shooting guns, Country Western movies, and he loved his dog, Archie. Don was a simple and humble man who was generous to others and had a good sense of humor.
Don is survived by his children, Dana DuPrae, Dia (Richard) Reiner, Dodi (Dan) Hoover, Damon DuPrae, Daron (Erin) DuPrae, and Derek (Meridith) DuPrae, 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and siblings, Ron Depew, Bob Depew, Pat Norwalk and Sandra (Gary) Lumbrezer. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Donna Depew, grandson, Darryl DuPrae, and sister, Barbara Norwalk.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019. Interment will be in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, OH. Memorial contributions in memory of Don may be given in care of the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019