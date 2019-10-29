|
|
Donald G. Rodenhauser
Donald G. Rodenhauser, 87, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus, Fremont, Ohio. He was born in Fremont on March 7, 1932 to the late George & Rose (Wammes) Rodenhauser.
Don was well known in the area for being the owner and operator of Don's Pastry Shop in Oak Harbor, which he ran for many years. He loved the Oak Harbor community and served on the Village Council as well. He also worked in maintenance at Riverview School, and retired from the production department of the former Brush Wellman Co. in 1993. Don was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor, and was an active 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #1944, Oak Harbor.
On April 16, 1952, he married the former Marjorie L. Widman, and she preceded him in death on January 20, 2008. Surviving are their children, Kevin (Barb) Rodenhauser, Oak Harbor, Amy (Tim) Martikan, Fremont, Chuck Rodenhauser (Connie Woolever), London, Ohio, Tom (Jessica) Rodenhauser, Ponte Verde, Florida, Lucy (Jeff) Giesler, Perrysburg, Ohio, Jeanne (Jerry) Rudolph, Plain City, Ohio, and Jon (Carolyn) Rodenhauser, Oak Harbor, and; 21 grandchildren; 19
great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, grand in-law's; and sister, Rita Wagner, Fremont. Don was also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, Robert, and Gerald Rodenhauser.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2-7:30 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, where a K of C and parish wake service will be held at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 Church St., Oak Harbor. Rev. James E. Peiffer will officiate, and interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fremont.
Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Boniface Church or the Ottawa County Fair. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019