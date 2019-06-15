Donald J. Konieczny



Oak Harbor - Donald J. Konieczny, 87, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, died early in the morning of Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Don was born March 29, 1932, on the family farm in Benton Township, Ottawa County, Ohio, to Joseph and Anna (Gajewski) Konieczny. He graduated from Salem-Oak Harbor High School in 1950. For those who knew him, it needs to be mentioned one last time that he won the State of Ohio Half-Mile Championship as a high school Senior in 1950. Don served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. He married Joanne Humphrey in 1955. Don worked as a lifelong farmer and truck driver.



Don is survived by his sons, Michael A. (Denise) Konieczny of Phoenix, AZ, Timothy A. (Joyce) Konieczny of Millbury, and daughter, Julie L. Konieczny of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Philip (Krista) Konieczny, Avery Konieczny, Joshua (Angela Cheng) Konieczny, Amy Konieczny and Claire (Tslil Klingman) Konieczny; and great grandson, Kash Konieczny. He was preceded in death by his parents, former wife, Joanne M. (Humphrey) Konieczny, brothers, Melvin, William and Carl Konieczny, and sisters, JoAnn Hablitzel, Virginia Crim and Wanda Holewinski.



Private family visitation will be held at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Oak Harbor. Graveside services for Don will be open to family and friends and conducted 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Don may be directed to Carroll Township E.M.S., 11080 W. Toussaint East Rd., Oak Harbor, OH 43449; or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.