Oak Harbor - Donald John Genzman, loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a life-long resident of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home after a three-year-long battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1935, to John and Laura (Mays) Genzman at the family's farm near Oak Harbor. Don was a 1953 graduate of Salem Oak Harbor High School. On October 16, 1954, Donald married his high school sweetheart, Donna Lou (Harder), and she survives.



In 1955, he began working at the former Brush Beryllium (later, Brush Wellman, and currently, Materion) plant in Elmore, Ohio, where he started as a furnace operator. During his years at Brush, he became a production foreman and then an extrusion supervisor and engineering technician. While balancing shift work and family life, Don also attended night school at the University of Toledo, where he earned an associate degree in Industrial Engineering in 1973. He ended his career at Brush Wellman as a recycle metal purchaser, retiring in June of 1992. Don helped establish the Brush Association of Retirees and served as its first president.



Donald was a man who lived his faith and was very active in his church. As a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, Ohio, he served numerous terms on church council and as the congregation's treasurer; in addition, he was able to use his skills as a member of the church property committee. For many years, Don volunteered with the Ottawa County Holiday Bureau at Christmas time.



Throughout Don's life, he loved the outdoors. As a younger man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. When Don was only 26 years old, he drew up house plans and built the family's new home with a little help from his father-in-law. Always an inventive problem-solver, he was great at fixing things and "tinkering" on projects. Don was a good bowler who participated in several leagues, and he always enjoyed playing cards with friends and family. When he took up golf in his fifties, he fell in love with the game. He was a member for many years at the Oak Harbor Golf Club, where he once scored a hole-in-one. At home, Don enjoyed gardening and growing tomatoes. Don's curiousity about the world around him and the fact that he was a good observer and an avid reader combined to make him very knowledgeable about all types of plants and wildlife. In later years, Don enjoyed visiting Arizona, doing crossword puzzles, and watching sports on TV—especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians. He was always an enthusiastic supporter of all four of his grandchildren for their sports, music, and academic endeavors.



Donald is survived by his wife of 64+ years, Donna (Harder) Genzman; daughters Denise (Mike) Konieczny and Diane (Jim) Krieger; grandchildren Philip (Krista) Konieczny, Avery Konieczny, Katelyn (Brian) Alexander, and Andrew Krieger; great-grandson Kash Konieczny; brother Glendon (Kathy) Genzman; sisters Janet (Roger) Schultz and Carol Fetterman. Don was preceded in death by his parents; half-sister Elaine Applegate; sisters Evelyn Miller, Audrey Nickel, Marjorie Nighswander, and Judy Wolf; his in-laws and several brothers-in-law.



Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Rocky Ridge with interment to follow in Limestone Cemetery, Graytown.