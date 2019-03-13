|
|
Donald Ray Lenke
Marion - Donald Ray Lenke age 83 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Brookdale Marion.
He was born January 3, 1936 in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late Fredrick J. and Lula Bella (Bishop) Lenke.
On January 30, 1960 he married Sue Katheryn (Bellard) Lenke.
Donald was a U.S. Army Reserve Veteran and was a 32-year Veteran of The Ohio State Patrol in Marion, Ohio and Castalia, Ohio. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting guns and coins, reading, working on crossword puzzles and golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Lenke of Marion, his sons, Jeff (Jill) Lenke of Marion, OH., Christopher (Terri) Lenke of Menomonee Falls, WI., four grandchildren, Tyler Lenke, Tim Lenke, Alison Lenke and Kaitlin Lenke and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his three brothers, Fredrick Lenke Jr., Robert Lenke, Charles Lenke and his four sisters, Helen Stein, Eleanor Joseph, Alice Edwards and Clarabelle Rochester.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Fairpark Baptist Church, 940 Bermuda Dr. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 4 PM at the church with Pastor David Rush officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or Kindred Hospice. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Herald & Marion Star on Mar. 13, 2019