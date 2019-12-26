|
Donna Jane (Clemons) Swiergosz
Port Clinton - Donna Jane (Clemons) Swiergosz, 83, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 27, 1936 in Tiffin, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Hopewell Clemons. She married John Swiergosz on May 24, 1974 and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2004.
Donna graduated in 1954 from Port Clinton High School. She began her law enforcement career as a records clerk for the Port Clinton Police Department. She then became the department's first female Police Officer as well as gaining the rank of Lieutenant, where she retired after more than 30 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening, swimming, walking on the beach, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
Survivors include her children, Dr. Elizabeth (Donald) Murray, of Cape Coral, Florida, Neils (Carolyn) Jensen, Montana, Lisa (Gary) Deerhake, of Marblehead, Ohio, Heidi (Barry) Kuban, of Avon Lake, Ohio, and Eric Jensen, of Ohio; grandchildren, Andrew, Jordan, Kaylin, Seneca, Anzhela, Michael, Matthew, Seth, Nick, Evan, Justin, and Colin; great-grandchildren, David, Haven, Haylie, Mason, John, Penny, Adelyn, and one on the way; brother, Paul Clemons, and twin brother, Donald (Pat) Clemons. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Lynn Clemons.
Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 8:30 am until prayers at 9:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton, Ohio with Father John Missler officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019