Donna Jean Depner
Port Clinton - Donna Jean Depner, 74, of Port Clinton passed away June 30, 2020 at Stein Hospice. She was born July 19, 1945 in Sandusky, OH the daughter of John Gilbert and Mary Ellen (Phillips) Souter. She married Dennis John Depner on May 25, 1968 and he survives. Mrs. Depner was a news stand manager and a merchandiser for greeting cards. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, craft making and making homemade greeting cards with stamps. She really enjoyed her monthly greeting card making with special friends, Judy, Patti, and Jan.
Surviving are her husband: Dennis; children: Mary (John) Vallance of Port Clinton, John (Sherry) Depner of Port Clinton, James (Karen) Depner of Port Clinton; grandchildren: John Ross Vallance, Megan Vallance, Jake Depner, Jared Depner, Jack Depner, Gabriel Depner, Lylah Smith, Ryan DeVincent, David Edens, Kevin Edens; sisters: Kathy Drummer of Port Clinton, Sherry (Richard) Buchsteiner of Port Clinton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: John Souter, Jr., Thomas Souter.
A Celebration of Donna's life will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 1:30 pm at Bay Township Hall, 4471 W. Fremont Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Memorial contributions may be given to Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Rd. Castalia, OH 44824, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or Wounded Warrior Project
, P. O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements