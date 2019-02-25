Donna Jean Kowalczk



Port Clinton, Ohio - Donna Jean Kowalczk, 91, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born on August 25, 1927 in Port Clinton, the daughter of the late James and Leafy (Middleton) Thompson. She married Stanley C. Kowalczk Jr. on June 26, 1948 and he survives.



Donna worked at the Port Clinton High School as a baker of all the desserts for over 20 years until her retirement.



She was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton where she was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She loved dancing with her husband. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, flower gardening, especially with roses, cooking and baking. Most importantly, she loved her family very much and was devoted to them.



Survivors include her sons: Thomas (Gail) Kowalczk, Lakeside, Ohio, Ronald Kowalczk, Green Cove Springs, Florida, and John (Roseann) Kowalczk, Wasilla, Alaska; daughter, Julia (David) Day, Marysville, Washington; grandchildren, Brian Kowalczk, Jason (Katie) Kowalczk, Josh Kowalczk, Aaron Kowalczk, Andrew (Jamie) Kowlaczk, Nathan Kowalczk, Tisha (King), Kyle Day, David Day, Katie (Malone), and James Day; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Alfred Thompson; as well as 22 nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Thompson; infant brother, Radis Thompson; and sisters, Rosie Ceccoli and Marilyn Winke.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton, with Father John C. Missler officiating. Burial will follow in Christy Chapel Cemetery, Portage Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or School.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com



Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, assisted the family with arrangements. Published in the News Herald on Feb. 25, 2019