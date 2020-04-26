|
Donna L. Gyde
Donna L. Gyde, 92, a wonderful mother and connector of people, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born in Oak Harbor on February 16, 1928, the daughter of Clarence & Elsie (Pfeiffer) Humphrey.
Donna was a 1946 graduate of Salem-Oak Harbor High School, and was a teller for 15 years at the former Oak Harbor State Bank Co. and their successor, Toledo Trust. Prior to that, she was Executive Secretary of the Easter Seal Society of Ottawa County. A 4th generation member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor, Donna was active in the life of the church and was a former Sunday School teacher. She loved history and genealogy, and was a member and secretary of the Ottawa County Genealogical Society, a member of the Ottawa County Historical Society, the Carroll Township History Committee, and was active in the restoration of the Carroll Township Hall to a museum.
Very active in the community, Donna was a member of the Auxiliary of American Legion Post #114, was a life member of the Riverview Auxiliary, member of NARFE Chapter #1030, and was a precinct worker for the Ottawa County Board of Elections for many years. She also volunteered at local Red Cross blood collections, was a 4-H leader for a time, was active in the Carroll School PTA, but was mostly a full time mother.
Donna married Beryl E. Gyde on October 4, 1946 at the former Locust Point EUB Church in Carroll Township. They spent many years together at their home in Carroll Township and enjoyed travelling in their Airstream as members of the Wally-Byam Club. Beryl preceded Donna in death on December 17, 1995, after nearly 50 years of marriage.
Surviving are her children: Cathy Moore of Oak Harbor, Bruce E. (Judy) Gyde of Cortland, OH, Kenneth E. (Bonnie) Gyde of Oak Harbor, Stuart L. (Terry) Gyde of Waxahachie, TX, Nancy L. (Randall) Kreager of Elmore, OH, and Thomas A. (Margie) Gyde, Gahanna, OH; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, William (Janis) Gyde, of Oak Harbor. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Clayton Gyde; sister-in-law, Lila Wittman, brother-in-law Ralph Gyde, son-in-law Rev. Michael Moore, and great- granddaughters Eliana Kutz and infant Kaylee Bailey.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date with burial to be in Salem Twp. Union Cemetery.
Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 Toussaint St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020