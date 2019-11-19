Services
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:30 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4916 Trier Rd
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4916 Trier Rd
Fort Wayne, IN - Dora P. Villalon, 94, of Fort Wayne passed away November 16, 2019 in Fort Wayne, IN. Dora was born July 28, 1925 in Los Ebanos, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne with rosary at 3:30 pm. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -