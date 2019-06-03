Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at her daughter Toni's residence,
517 West Avenue,
Oak Harbor,, OH
Doris M. Ford Obituary
Doris M. Ford, 94, of Oak Harbor, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 26, 1924 in Detroit, MI to Earle and Edna (McCartney) Shelton. On February 16, 1943 in Detroit, MI she married Robert J. Ford, and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2001. Doris worked as a homemaker and was a caretaker for some local families. She also previously worked as a dispatcher for the Oak Harbor Police Department, lunch lady at Kersten's Korner Nursery School, and she volunteered at R.C. Waters Elementary School. She was active in the Oak Harbor Music Boosters and enjoyed reading.

Doris is survived by her children, Sharon (Robert) Krieger, Robert W. (Miela) Ford, Sue Ellen (Gary) Seeger, Toni (Don) Douglas, James (Cathy) Ford, Barbara (Don) Gruber, and Laura (Chad) Strehlow, sister, Helen Felix, 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and special companion, Bill Briggs. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Jeane McGill, and grandson, Max Ford.

Per Doris's wishes, she will be cremated under the direct care of the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. A Celebration of Life for Doris will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her daughter Toni's residence, 517 West Avenue, Oak Harbor, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Doris may be given to Mid County E.M.S., Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on June 3, 2019
