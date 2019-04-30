Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Erie Shores Assembly of God
220 S. Gill Rd
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorla Moritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorla C. Moritz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorla C. Moritz Obituary
Dorla C. Moritz

Port Clinton - Dorla C. Moritz, 84, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. She was born March 7, 1935 in Newburg, WV the daughter of Lester and Viola (Bell) Boyard. She married William J. Moritz, Sr on June 15, 1956 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2015. Mrs. Moritz was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are her children: Roy (Marilyn) Moritz of Port Clinton, William "Billy" Moritz, Jr of Port Clinton, Jim Moritz of Port Clinton, Karen Elter of Fremont, Marvin (Celeste) Moritz of Marblehead; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary (Earl) Taylor of Oak Harbor, Jo Ann (Ted) Denslow of Oak Harbor; brothers: Ralph Boyard of Oak Harbor, Donny (Peggy) Boyard of Castalia, Paul (Brenda) Boyard of Oak Harbor, Roger (Bonnie) Boyard of Port Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: William, grandsons: Paul Moritz and Scottie Moritz.

Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Erie Shores Assembly of God, 220 S. Gill Rd. Port Clinton, OH. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Download Now