Dorla C. Moritz
Port Clinton - Dorla C. Moritz, 84, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. She was born March 7, 1935 in Newburg, WV the daughter of Lester and Viola (Bell) Boyard. She married William J. Moritz, Sr on June 15, 1956 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2015. Mrs. Moritz was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are her children: Roy (Marilyn) Moritz of Port Clinton, William "Billy" Moritz, Jr of Port Clinton, Jim Moritz of Port Clinton, Karen Elter of Fremont, Marvin (Celeste) Moritz of Marblehead; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary (Earl) Taylor of Oak Harbor, Jo Ann (Ted) Denslow of Oak Harbor; brothers: Ralph Boyard of Oak Harbor, Donny (Peggy) Boyard of Castalia, Paul (Brenda) Boyard of Oak Harbor, Roger (Bonnie) Boyard of Port Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: William, grandsons: Paul Moritz and Scottie Moritz.
Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Erie Shores Assembly of God, 220 S. Gill Rd. Port Clinton, OH. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 30, 2019