Dorothy J. (Brown) Kurtz
Port Clinton - Dorothy J. (Brown) Kurtz, 99, of Port Clinton, OH, passed away, May 18, 2020. Dorothy was born on July 23, 1920 in Port Clinton, (Catawba Island) OH, the daughter of Wyanda "Brownie" and Matilda "Tillie" (Kalk) Brown. On November 12, 1938, she married Charles "Charlie" O. Kurtz and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2005. Dorothy worked for 31 years at Hetricks, Marx's and Kokinda's (Rich's) until her retirement in 1982. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, OH. Dorothy was a volunteer at H. B. Magruder Hospital for 24 years. She was a member of the H.B. Magruder Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Ladies of the Moose Lodge #1610, social member of the V.F.W. Homer D. Gardner Post #2480, Genealogy Club in Port Clinton and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Those left to cherish her memory are: Sons: Kenneth (Carmen) Kurtz and Chuck A. (Michael Titmus) Kurtz; Daughter: Pat A. Kurtz; Grandchildren: Kelley (Camilo Rayo) Kurtz and Mike (Sandy) Riojas and Great-Grandchildren: Samantha, Neilin & Michael Riojas and three great great-grandchildren and Special Nieces: Donnie Gay (David) Locke, and Judy (Paul) Taylor. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers: Richard (Agnes) Brown and Calvin "Bud" Brown.
A Graveside service will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be given to the H.B. Magruder Hospital Auxiliary. Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020