Dorothy Mae L. Banky



Oak Harbor - Dorothy Mae L. Banky, 96, of Oak Harbor, passed away Wednesday evening, February 13, 2019, at Riverview Healthcare Campus in Oak Harbor. Dorothy was born January 6, 1923, in Curtice, Ohio, to Otto C. and Elsie L. (Sievert) Zunk. On April 14, 1941, in Elmore, Ohio, she married Clarence W. Banky and he preceded her in death September 6, 1993. Dorothy had worked at Ayling & Reichert Co. in Oak Harbor for 21 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rocky Ridge and in past years enjoyed playing cards.



Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Karen Densic, Bonnie (Jim) Adkins and Darla (Robert) Greer, her son, Eugene (Barbara) Banky,13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Ralph Zunk, grandson, Brian Densic and great granddaughter, Cora Roob.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Limestone Cemetery in Graytown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions for Dorothy be given to the Cora Roob Scholarship Fund or St. John Lutheran Church, 450 N. Rocky Ridge Rd., P.O. Box 69, Rocky Ridge, OH 43458.