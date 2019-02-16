Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
450 N. Rocky Ridge Rd
Rocky Ridge, OH
Resources
Dorothy Mae L. Banky Obituary
Dorothy Mae L. Banky

Oak Harbor - Dorothy Mae L. Banky, 96, of Oak Harbor, passed away Wednesday evening, February 13, 2019, at Riverview Healthcare Campus in Oak Harbor. Dorothy was born January 6, 1923, in Curtice, Ohio, to Otto C. and Elsie L. (Sievert) Zunk. On April 14, 1941, in Elmore, Ohio, she married Clarence W. Banky and he preceded her in death September 6, 1993. Dorothy had worked at Ayling & Reichert Co. in Oak Harbor for 21 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rocky Ridge and in past years enjoyed playing cards.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Karen Densic, Bonnie (Jim) Adkins and Darla (Robert) Greer, her son, Eugene (Barbara) Banky,13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Ralph Zunk, grandson, Brian Densic and great granddaughter, Cora Roob.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Limestone Cemetery in Graytown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions for Dorothy be given to the Cora Roob Scholarship Fund or St. John Lutheran Church, 450 N. Rocky Ridge Rd., P.O. Box 69, Rocky Ridge, OH 43458. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
