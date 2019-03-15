Services
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH
View Map
Oak Harbor - Dorothy W. Biggert, 86, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, Ohio. She was born near Oak Harbor on April 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Reinhart & Letha (Shriver) Wendt.

Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Salem- Oak Harbor High School, and was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. She was a cook at Carroll Elementary School for 15 years, retiring in 1975. A member of the Carroll Township Fire & E.M.S. Auxiliary, Dorothy was also very active in the Oak Harbor Athletic Boosters.

On August 4, 1951, she married Robert L. Biggert, and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2016 after near 65 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons, Lester (Cheryl) Biggert, Rodney (Beth) Biggert, Calvin Biggert, and Alvin (Marilyn) Biggert, all of Oak Harbor; daughters, Rebecca (Mike) Weidner and Marleen (Robert) Madison, both of Oak Harbor; 26 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elicia; brother, Louis Wendt, and sister, Hulda Nickel.

Friends may call from 2-8 P.M. Sunday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday. Dorothy's family requests visitors to please come dressed casually. Interment will be at Rusha Cemetery, Carroll Township. Following the Interment, the family wishes to extend an invitation to the Carroll Township Hall for a luncheon. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider Stein Hospice, St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or Carroll Township E.M.S. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
