Earl L. Cook
Earl L. Cook, 93, of Fremont, OH and formerly of Port Clinton, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Parkview Care Center in Fremont. He was born on July 4, 1926 to Louis G. and Martha R. (Kontak) Cook in Woodville, OH. Following graduation from Woodville High School in 1944, Earl would serve in the United States Navy aboard the USS Rinehart in the South Pacific during WWII. Earl served under Captain Woody Hayes at one point during his service. Upon the end of the war on June 30, 1946 he married Marjorie Belle Unger in Woodville. Earl and Marjorie raised 2 children and celebrated 47 years of marriage before Marjorie's passing in 1993. He went to work as an instrument repair man for the telephone company and would eventually retire 38 years later as the Commercial Manager for United Telephone. Upon retirement, he and Marjorie moved to Fort Myers FL, and still maintained a small home place in Port Clinton, OH. Earl was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmore, OH and Messiah Lutheran Church in Fort Myers. He enjoyed fishing with Marjorie when she was still with him. He also enjoyed: gardening, golfing, and bowling. He always remained a proud veteran of the United States Navy and WWII.
Earl is survived by his grandchildren: David (Kellie) Cook of Fostoria, Connie (Matthew) Palmer of Tiffin, Steve (Angie) Cook of Woodville and Nick Schulte. Son-in-law, Jim Richards and daughter-in-law, Sharon Cook. Brothers: Kermit (Janet) Cook, Randall (Rita) Cook and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to wife Marjorie, he was preceded in death by his parents, son, James Cook, daughter, Jahn Richards, grandson, Andrew Schulte, brother, Edgar Cook and sister, Hilda Siglar.
Earl will be laid to rest with Marjorie in Florida at a later date. There will be a private family memorial service, Rev. Stephen Lutz will be officiating. A public gathering will be announced at a later date. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmore and Heartland Hospice of Fremont. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald from May 13 to May 15, 2020