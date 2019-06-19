Ebb L. "Larry" Burton



Marblehead - Ebb L. "Larry" Burton, 95, of Marblehead, OH passed away peacefully at home with his family on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 8, 1923 in Columbia, KY the son of Cleveland and Addie (Powell) Burton. He married Helen I. Joslin on March 6, 1946 and she preceded him in death on April 12, 2002. Larry was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving in World War II. He served in the South Pacific Theatre, namely: the Guadalcanal, Solomon Island, New Caledonia and Bougainville Campaigns. Larry worked for U. S. Gypsum as a millwright for over 30 years retiring in 1986.



Surviving are his son: Terry T. "Tim" Burton of Adrian, MI; grandchildren: Terry L. Burton of Marblehead, Tiffany R. Burton of Port Clinton; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Sophia, Aria, Tiberius; brother: Albert Burton of Salem, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife: Helen I. Burton and eight brothers and sisters.



Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held Wednesday from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to s. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.