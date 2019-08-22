|
|
Eddie L. Doss
- - Eddie L. Doss, age 88, formerly of 501 South Sycamore Avenue, Sycamore, Ohio died at 3:50 A.M., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Seneca House, Tiffin, Ohio. He was born on April 24, 1931 in Hurricane, West Virginia to Lee and Sylvia (Daniels) Doss. He married Terry L. (Ransom) Doss on June 14, 1953 at the Sycamore United Methodist Church and she passed away on September 13, 2018.
Surviving are the following children, Deb (Andy) Kuhn, Tiffin, Ohio, Diana (Toby) Hammond, Port Clinton, Ohio and Darren (Don) Frank, Tiffin, Ohio. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Brett (Heather) Staib, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Ashley (Andy) Leis, Port Clinton, Ohio, Hillary Hepp, St. Petersburg, Florida, Haley (David) Hepp, Marion, Ohio, Alexa (Justin) Wharton, Memphis, Tennessee, Alicia Frank and friend Mitch Reinhart, Tiffin, Ohio plus eight great-grandchildren, Hudson, Brennan and Brookelyn Staib, Austin, Landon, Ethan and Nolan Leis and Rowan Hepp. Eddie was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise McCombs, Sandra Wilkinson and Eva Trachsel.
Eddie started working at the former Sterling Abrasive, Tiffin, Ohio, then worked for Kenny Ankney Electric in Sycamore and then was co-owner of the former Wyandot Construction, Sycamore for many years. He also loved to farm on the side. He was a member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church where he served on various committees over his lifetime. He was a 1951 graduate of Sycamore High School, he was a member of the Sycamore American Legion Post # 250, he also was a life member of Upper Sandusky Elks Lodge # 83, was a member of Moose Lodge # 1093, Upper Sandusky, Ohio. He was a member of Tiffin Amvets Post # 48, was a longtime member of Sycamore Lions Club, member of the Mohawk Historical Society, was a former President and board member of the Pleasant View Cemetery Association, was a member of Enterprise Lodge # 579 F and A.M. and also was a 32nd degree mason. He also served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
For hobbies Eddie loved to travel, spending twenty-five winters in Pine Island, Florida and the summers at their home on Lake Erie. He loved to go fishing, drink coffee at the local restaurants in Ohio and Florida with his friends and loved to attend all the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Eddie will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, Ohio with Pastor Kristin Buchs officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, Ohio where the Sycamore American Legion Post # 250 will conduct a military graveside service .Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sycamore United Methodist Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. The family would like to thank the staff at Seneca House and Heartland Hospice for the great care given to Eddie. Online expressions of Sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 22, 2019