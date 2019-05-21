Edgar S. Boon



Indianapolis - Edgar S. Boon, 87 of Indianapolis, IN, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. He was born May 30, 1931 in Toledo, OH to the late Dr. George A. and Lelia (Sperling) Boon. He was a 1949 graduate of Salem-Oak Harbor High School. On October 19, 1957 he married the former Mary E. Buchhop of Wauseon, OH.



Ed was a proud graduate of Denison University, class of 1953, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. He was employed at the Erie Army Depot in Ottawa County and the Ford Motor Company in Sandusky. Ed was a long-time member of the Port Clinton Yacht Club where he enjoyed motor boating and sailing for many years. He worked to establish the youth sailing program at the club, and volunteered as the program's first instructor. Ed was also active in the United States Power Squadron for over 50 years. He was a Past Commander of that organization and taught the marine navigation course for decades. Ed also volunteered his time serving as the treasurer of The Friends of the Ida Rupp Public Library in Port Clinton for many years.



Ed fulfilled a boyhood dream of learning to fly by earning his AOPA Pilot's wings in 1984, and enjoyed flying all over the Lake Erie Islands and northern Ohio. After his retirement, Ed and Mary spent their winters in Fort Myers Beach, FL, where they made many new friends and enjoyed life on the beach. He and his wife were active members of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, prior to their move to Indianapolis, where they then became active at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.



Survivors include his wife Mary of Indianapolis; sons: Randall (Regina) Boon of Indianapolis and Brian (Joanne) Boon of South Lebanon, OH; grandchildren: Emma, Michael, Emily, Kate, Claire, and Max; brother: Donald; step-sister: Mary Sue (Hugh) VanHorn; and step-brother: Merrill Freck. Edgar was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Carl and Step-Mother Margaret.



A Memorial Service will begin at Noon on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Adams St., Port Clinton, OH 43452, with the family to receive friends beginning at 11:00am until the time of Services at the Church. Burial will be immediately following at Salem Township Union Cemetery in Oak Harbor, OH. Those wishing to make Memorial Contributions are asked to consider The or Holy Cross Lutheran Church School in Lawrence, IN. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements. Published in the News Herald on May 21, 2019