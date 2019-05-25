Eduardo G. Alvarez



Port Clinton - Eduardo G. Alvarez, 60, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on February 19, 1959 in Port Clinton, the son of Juan and Dionicia (Garza) Alvarez.



Eduardo was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton. He was an avid fan of World Wrestling Entertainment and enjoyed listening to Rock and Roll music. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.



Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Catarino "Cat" (Dana) Alvarez, Fransisco (Laurie) Alvarez, Lydia (Tim) Whitt, Elda Alvarez, and Juan (Chris Byrd) Alvarez; numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 11 am until Funeral services at 1 pm at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, with Father John Missler officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.



Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 or to the Port Clinton Friends of the Cemetery, 912 Lee Avenue, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.



