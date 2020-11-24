Edythe J. Hemminger
Oak Harbor, OH - Edythe J. Hemminger, 96 of Oak Harbor, OH died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family under Hospice Care. She was born December 29, 1923 in Gypsum, OH to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Bice) Stetler. On October 24, 1941 she married Vernon A. Hemminger who preceded her in death on June 2, 2003. Edythe was a homemaker and a farmer's wife. In her younger years she was a waitress for Kers Inn, Port Clinton and was a substitute cook for Carroll Elementary School. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor. She was a great mom and was involved in her children's and grandchildren's activities.
She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Banky of Graytown, OH, Patricia (Steve) McLaughlin of Elmore, OH, and Gloria Krauss of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Justin, Austin (Theresa), Brian, Keith, Tammy (James), Todd (Sandra), Michelle, and Nicole (Jon); great- grandchildren: Travis (Amber), Garrett (Haley), Taylor, Kiley, Sophia, and Isabella; great-great-grandchildren: Gia, Lucas, William, and Gunner. She was also preceded in death by her son Robert A. Hemminger, daughter Sharon K. Boldt, son- in- laws: Eugene Banky, Paul Krauss, and Bob Boldt; brothers: Leon, Clarence, Donald and Vernon Stetler, and sisters Ruth Simon and Dorothy Gerkin.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Oak Harbor Chapel. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be Private on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11am at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor. Interment will follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Paul United Church of Christ or Carroll Township E.M.S. Also due to the Pandemic mandates, all interaction through visitation and services will require the use of facial coverings and social distancing. Those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory are asked to visit www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
