Eileen M. Hasselbach
Oak Harbor - Eileen M. Hasselbach, 89, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born in Benton Township, Ottawa County on November 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Clarence & Nellie (Whitten) Schutte.
Eileen was the valedictorian of the Oak Harbor High School Class of 1947, and was a tuba player in the band. She organized her class's reunions for many years. At 89 years old, Eileen remained active as the administrative assistant of Formetal, Inc. in Oak Harbor, where she had worked for 72 years. Even while incapacitated on several occasions, she still performed her duties by having her computer and equipment set up in the room of her rehabilitation center. Active in
the Order of the Eastern Star, Eileen was a member and officer of Port Clinton Chapter #267, and Tiffin Chapter #189. She was also a Past Worthy Matron of the former Oak Harbor Chapter. A member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor, Eileen served on the memorial committee. She was also a member of Riverview Auxiliary. Never one to let any grass grow under her feet, Eileen enjoyed shopping and traveling to Amish country. She loved her cottage at Lakeside, and attended many programs and happenings there. She greatly enjoyed tending her flower gardens there and at her rural Oak Harbor home, where she also raised Corgi dogs.
On August 25, 1951, she married Lyle R. Hasselbach, and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2007, after nearly 56 years of marriage. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Connie (Dan) Hill, Fremont, OH, and her grandson, Derek Hill.
Friends may call from 2-8 PM Wednesday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 Toussaint St., Oak Harbor. Rev. Scott Cunningham will officiate, and interment will follow at Elliston Cemetery, Elliston, Ohio. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the church. Those planning on making memorial contributions are asked to please consider St. Paul United Church of Christ or the Ohio Eastern Star Home. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019