Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
(419) 732-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wilhelm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. "Liz" Wilhelm


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth A. "Liz" Wilhelm Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Liz" Wilhelm

Marblehead - Elizabeth A. "Liz" Wilhelm, 64, of Marblehead passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton, OH. She was born Feb. 3, 1955 the daughter of Paul and Ruth Lieber. She married Gary Wilhelm on August 11, 1984. Liz was a homemaker and she loved her husband, her dogs and growing flowers.

Surviving are her husband Gary; her lab Dill; and her brother Paul Lieber of Bellevue. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Mike Lieber and her labs Jem and Scout.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Maple Leaf Cemetery, Put-in-Bay with Deacon Mike Leahy officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the services.
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
Download Now