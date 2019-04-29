|
Elizabeth A. "Liz" Wilhelm
Marblehead - Elizabeth A. "Liz" Wilhelm, 64, of Marblehead passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton, OH. She was born Feb. 3, 1955 the daughter of Paul and Ruth Lieber. She married Gary Wilhelm on August 11, 1984. Liz was a homemaker and she loved her husband, her dogs and growing flowers.
Surviving are her husband Gary; her lab Dill; and her brother Paul Lieber of Bellevue. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Mike Lieber and her labs Jem and Scout.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Maple Leaf Cemetery, Put-in-Bay with Deacon Mike Leahy officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel is handling the services.
Published in the News Herald on Apr. 29, 2019