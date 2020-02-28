|
Elizabeth Marie Bacso
Port Clinton - Elizabeth "Liz" Bacso, 79, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center in Port Clinton, Ohio. She was born on September 4, 1940 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of the late Rev. Bela and Ida (Tarczali) Bacso.
Liz graduated from Fairport Harding High School in Fairport Harbor, Ohio in 1958; graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education; and graduated from Michigan State University in 1966 with a Masters Degree in Education.
She taught Health and Physical Education in various school systems but most notably at Dearborn Public Schools, Dearborn, Michigan. Throughout her teaching career, she touched the lives of many young girls as she coached high school basketball, softball, tennis, and cheerleading.
Through college and early years of teaching, Liz spent 10 years as a counselor at Camp Quinibeck, a private girls camp in Vermont. After Camp Quinibeck closed, she then spent her summers as a Director of summer cheerleading camps sponsored by U.S.C.A. (The United States Cheerleading Association). A highlight for Liz was serving for many years as The Mistress of Ceremonies for The National Grand Cheerleading Championships in Lansing, Michigan, and The World Cheerleading Championships in Chicago, Illinois.
Her interest in sports lead her to being an avid Michigan State and Cleveland Indians Fan, where in 1997, Liz and her sister Ida attended the Indians World Series game. They traveled to the Olympics in Munich, Germany and Montreal, Canada, and also traveled to their father's homeland in Hungary.
Liz had a very strong Christian Faith that guided her throughout her life. For many years, she drove an hour every Sunday from Dearborn Michigan to Toledo Ohio to attend church services at The Hungarian family church, Calvin United Church of Christ, where she served as Assistant Sunday School Superintendent.
Survivors include her sisters, Lynn Pullar, Rosalie (Jim) Gainer, and Ida Hahn; niece, Lynn Jereb; nephews, Mark (Liz) Gainer, Todd Gainer, and David Pullar; great-nephew, Andrew Gainer; great-niece, Leah Jereb; as well as many loving cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:30 am until a Memorial Service at 11:30 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton, with Reverend Annette Dimond and Reverend Bruce Batchelor-Glader officiating. Private Burial will take place at the Lakeside Chautauqua Memorial Gardens in Lakeside, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvin United Church of Christ, 1946 Bakewell Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605 or to Trinity United Methodist Church, in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Published in the News Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020